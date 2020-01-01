Zinnbauer explains why Orlando Pirates are struggling

The Buccaneers have been battling for form and are yet to win a match since the resumption of the PSL season

coach Josef Zinnbauer has placed blamed on crammed fixtures and lack of rest for his side’s difficult run since Premier Soccer League ( ) football returned.

A 0-0 draw against followed by a similar result against , a 1-1 share of spoils with FC and a 1-0 defeat by mark Pirates’ form after the restart.

All these matches have been played inside 13 days with the Buccaneers dropping nine points and in the process seriously jeopardising their chances of a top-three finish.

Having previously boasted about his players’ fitness levels, Zinnbauer now says “it is not easy” for his fifth-placed team in the bubble as he feels his players do not have enough time to recover after playing matches.

“This is not so easy, now comes the first week where we have a little more space [between games], we can go to the fields [to train],” Zinnbauer said as per Far Post.

“We can work with the team about the final third [challenges], that is the point where we have to work more and more in the future – [starting] this week and after this week, in the next season, in pre-season that’s coming up.

“It’s not so easy to work with the team in the bubble, it’s not an excuse but it’s so. It’s not easy, the recovery days are important for the players and then you have to be careful with the work, the muscles are not easy when you have tough training sessions. But we get it now and we work on the turnaround and we will do our best.”

In total, Pirates have gone for six straight games without tasting victory as resumed their campaign on the backdrop of a defeat by and a draw against .

The difficult run is in stark contrast to a side that once recorded a nine-match unbeaten streak between November 2019 and February 2020, in a period of seven wins and two draws.

After losing to Cape Town City on Monday, Pirates will have five full days to recover before playing their next match against SuperSport United on Saturday.