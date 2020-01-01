'They give us belief' - Zinnbauer dedicates Soweto Derby victory to Orlando Pirates fans

The 50-year-old tactician was pleased with his charges' performance as Bucs recorded their second successive win over Amakhosi

head coach Josef Zinnbauer dedicated the MTN8 semi-final victory over to the supporters.

The Buccaneers brushed aside Amakhosi 2-0 in the semi-final second-leg match at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon and they reached the final after winning the tie 5-0 on aggregate.

Two second-half goals from Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo handed Pirates the win as they reached the MTN8 final for the first time since 2014.

Zinnbauer, who was on the bench after returning from , was pleased with his charges' overall performance.

"It was important we had a good game and won the game," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"I'm happy about this. We didn't have a target of having to score, we had time, so we were very calm and we worked very well in the defensive positions.

"And then we could wait on the right moment to counter-attack. We've said it before. Wait for the right moment."

Bucs will now take on Bloemfontein in the final after Siwelele eliminated the defending champions SuperSport United in the semi-finals.

The German tactician lauded Pirates' Namibian winger Deon Hotto, who was involved in both goals, and he was deservedly named Man of the Match.

"Maybe in the second half they are more tired, then we get a chance, then we can score. And then the result was on our side. We could have maybe scored one or two more," he continued.

"Congratulations to the team, to Hotto for being the best player on the day. I'm happy. We work very hard against the ball and we work as a unit."

The Buccaneers will take part in their first major cup final since 2018 when they were stunned by FC under coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's guidance.

Article continues below

Zinnbauer is already looking forward to their next match which is against SuperSport on October 21 in a league match after the international break.

"This is what we need in the next days. Now we have a break, we can come back, we can recover and then we have to focus on the next game," he added.

"We are happy we are in the final. I think it's a long time since we were in a final and this win is for the supporters. They give us the belief and I'm happy we are in the final."