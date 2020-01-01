Zinnbauer credits Sandilands as lucky charm for Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers manager has heaped praise on his men following their win over Lidoda Duvha

coach Josef Zinnbauer has credited his men for their fighting spirit, adding that their fans want players that will be resilient until the end of the match.

This comes after the Buccaneers managed to clinch a late win against Black as they returned to the second spot in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

In the wake of the win, Pirates move to the second spot with 39 points from 21 matches and will now return to action against old rivals in two weeks' time.

“Yeah, the first half was very difficult for us because the opponent was good and played very strong. They have good solutions in the set pieces and counter-attack, but we have Sandilands,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“Sandilands was our luck today and we were not so good in the second half. We needed little time to get into the game and from minute to minute, we improved and then we controlled the game.

“Last we week were unlucky in the last minutes but today we have (Wayne) Sandilands bringing us luck – and we are happy with the three points.”

After coming back from 2-0 down against in the Nedbank Cup, the German manager explains the Ghost wants players that can fight until the end.

“It’s true [that my players fight back] the team can give everything in all conditions and we need a team of fighters to fight for the points,” he added.

“Orlando Pirates fans want winners, a fighter and guys that have the hunger for success - I hope we continue with this.”

On the part of the hosts, Lidoda Duvha were demoted to the 14th spot with 20 points and have 10 games to secure their top-flight status.