Zinnbauer admits Orlando Pirates know very little about Sagrada Esperanca

The Angolan side have not been involved in domestic action which has made it tough for the Buccaneers scouting team to know what to expect

will be stepping out into the unknown when they take on Angolan outfit Sagrada Esperanca in a Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg encounter at the Estadio Municipal dos Coqueiros in Luanda on Tuesday afternoon.

The second leg will take place at the Orlando Stadium on January 6.

Tuesday’s match comes in a period for Pirates during which their confidence has been boosted by winning the MTN8 trophy two weekends ago by beating Bloemfontein , and then following that up with a 1-0 win over in the league last Wednesday.

The squad, at least, had the weekend off from playing a competitive fixture and therefore fatigue should not come into play too much, also considering that a trip to Angola is not as far as some other matches can be on the African continent.

Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer wants to ensure, though, that his men are fully focused and not thinking too much about the upcoming short festive season break.

“We have a trip close to Christmas. It's not easy for the players, maybe they want to be with their families, they need a lot of gifts maybe for the families,” he told the media.

“But we are footballer players and we have the concentration full on this game.

“Its a long trip for us - it's not easy for the club to manage - and we have to fight for a point, or more. We are happy we can go to Caf now, its Christmas time, but we have not gifts for our opponent.”

While Sagrada Esperanca would easily have been able to get hold of footage of Pirates, the reverse is not the case, Zinnbauer has admitted.

“Sagrada have a good team, a strong team which plays very well defending, and also on the offence they have good players,” he said.

“And we have not 100 percent the information about what they have done in the last days - maybe they sign new players.

“Its not so easy to get information about this club - they have not the league at the moment.

"We have not 100 percent information on their players. We have to fight and we need full concentration for this game.”