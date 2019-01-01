Zimbabwean captain Knowledge Musona: I was not given a chance at Anderlecht

The 28-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Lokeren after he completed a loan move from Anderlecht last week

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona says he was never given a chance to prove himself at Anderlecht, leading to his loan move to Lokeren.

The Zimbabwean captain played the entire match for struggling Lokeren in the 4-1 loss to Eupen last Saturday as he began the bid to rejuvenate himself.

After featuring for only eight games, including just three starts, at Anderlecht, Musona says he was never accorded the chance to prove his worth and should not be considered as having failed at the Belgian giants.

“I had to leave Anderlecht this winter because it’s very hard to train and not play. It’s frustrating not to be in the team. And if you do not play, you do not have confidence. I do not think I failed at Anderlecht, I did not just get my chance,” Musona was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“People cannot judge me during my stay in Anderlecht because I have never been able to show myself. I hope that this loan will allow them to come to the conclusion that I can bring something to the team.

“The fans did not even see the real Musona. Under the previous coach, I did not get enough chances to prove myself, it’s unfair to be judged and you have not played five games in a row right from the start, because that’s the only way to build confidence and get to understand each other better with your teammates.

Article continues below

“The coach did not plan with me. You have to ask him, I have to accept that, it was difficult to train and not to play games and frustrating that sometimes I was not in the selection.”

While Musona had been struggling for game time in Belgium, his captaincy of the Zimbabwe national team was flourishing, with the Warriors just a point away from qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zimbabwe host Congo Brazzaville in March and Musona is on the verge of becoming the third skipper to help the Warriors qualify for Afcon.