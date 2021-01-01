Zimbabwe manager Mpandare provides update on Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat

The 30-year-old has played in 16 matches this term for the Glamour Boys and provided five assists and one goal before getting injured in January

Word coming out of the Zimbabwe national team camp is that Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat is expected to be out for another three weeks.

Billiat suffered a cracked leg in the 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United on January 9, with an initial two-month time-frame put upon his return date.

That meant there was a slight chance that the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town and Caps United man would have been eligible to play in Zimbabwe's Afcon qualifiers against Botswana (away) on March 25 and against Zambia (home) four days later.

However, Warriors’ team manager Wellington Mpandare has confirmed that Billiat is still a while away from competitive action.

“It’s a massive blow for the team and the nation, Billiat won’t be in the team due to injury,” Mpandare was quoted saying by the Herald.

“We are always in touch with his doctor, the player won’t be ready by the time we play the games.

“He is still down with an injury and is expected to be back at training on March 22. He will only be able to play on April 2.

“We had been waiting for the report for some days, and his medical team has just confirmed the bad news. We will have to do without him, unfortunately," Mpandare concluded.

An early April return could potentially put Billiat in line to play in the Caf Champions League tie against Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium on April 2, if not as a starter then off the bench.

Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt may not want to rush his star player back too quickly and other dates for a possible return could be the league match against Stellenbosch on April 6, or the Champions League tie against Horoya away in Guinea on April 9. After that Chiefs' next fixture is on April 21, away at Baroka FC.

Billiat is not the only important player missing for Zimbabwe – the Warriors are also without Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Bournemouth player Jordan Zemura, on-form Lyon forward Tino Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder who is now with French side Stade Reims.

Some positive news is that former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, who was an injury doubt, is expected to be available. The Zimbabwe captain now plays for Belgian side KAS Eupen.