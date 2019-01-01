'Zidane was my idol since childhood' - Hazard thrilled to play under legendary Frenchman

The new Real Madrid signing says he has always looked up to the former midfielder

Eden Hazard says he is thrilled to have the opportunity to play for his "idol" Zinedine Zidane as he begins life at .

Hazard recently completed his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu as he finalized a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move from Chelsea last week after months of speculation that he was destined for a move to the club.

The winger was formally presented to Real Madrid supporters on Thursday as he was unveiled at the stadium in front of 50,000 fans.

Now that the move is finally official, Hazard says he is excited about the prospect of playing under Zidane, who returned to the club to take the reigns once again this past season, just months after departing following three consecutive titles.

"Everyone knows that Zidane was my idol since childhood and the fact that he is a Real Madrid coach has been an important factor," Hazard said at his unveiling on Thursday.

"But not only that, I already wanted to play in the club. "

Hazard was already recognized as one of the world's top players during his stint at , where he finished with 21 goals in 57 appearances this season while leading the Premier League side to a title.

In total, Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 matches in Chelsea blue, earning two Premier League titles, an , a and two Europa League crowns.

Now at Real Madrid, Hazard has been pegged as a potential Ballon d'Or contender, as stepping into the Los Blancos lineup is a move that many believe will elevate his status.

But the winger says he is not yet concerned with individual awards, but fitting in with the team, which includes reigning Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

Article continues below

"What I can say is that the Ballon D'Or is already in Madrid with Luka Modric," Hazard said. "

"I don't know if it will be easier, it will depend on how well do we play.

"It's true that in the past years almost all of them have been for Real Madrid, but I don't think about the Ballon D'Or, I think about the team, on winning titles.



"It's a good thing for me, it's good for my family too. We are all excited, my mother a little more. It's an incredible pleasure, I'm looking forward to the season and I think everything will go very well."