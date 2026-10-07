Zidane scraps a long-standing habit of Deschamps with the France national team

Zinedine Zidane is set to tear up one of Didier Deschamps' longest-standing habits as France manager, according to a press report on Wednesday.

France have not yet booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, but they can be well satisfied with their work over the current international break.

Three wins and a draw from four matches have left Les Bleus top of Group One with 10 points, three clear of second-placed Italy and four ahead of Belgium in third.

Pleased with his first steps in charge, Zidane now has a full month to prepare for the next international break.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" report that the new coach intends to use that time to work in a completely different way from Deschamps.

Deschamps used to send his assistants, Guy Stéphan and Franck Raviot, to track the professionals playing outside France. Zidane plans to make those trips himself as much as possible, keeping direct contact with his players.