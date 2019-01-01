Zidane: Real Madrid lacking motivation with little to play for

Valencia triumphed 2-1 at Mestalla on Wednesday, with the returning head coach accepting it is hard to motivate his team for the match

Zinedine Zidane said 's first defeat since his return can be partly explained by a lack of motivation.

Madrid lost 2-1 at in-form on Wednesday, Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay scoring before Karim Benzema's consolation header.

Los Blancos had won their two previous matches under Zidane, although they needed Benzema's late strike to down bottom side at the weekend.

Madrid are 13 points behind league leaders but 11 clear of fifth-placed Valencia, leaving them with little to play for.

"They will try to finish the season in the best possible way," Zidane told a news conference.

"We are going to spend a few months in which we will talk about many different topics.

"It's true that, maybe in these games we lack some motivation.

"But these players are professionals and when they put on the shirt of this team they know they have to go for it and they do it."

Zidane reiterated his previous comments that he does not regard the closing weeks of the season as an audition for his squad.

"This is not an exam at all because these people are Real Madrid players," Zidane added.

"We are going through a complicated moment. We must also live the bad moments, it will not change anything."

Today our MOTM goes to the entire squad who put up a great performance to beat @realmadriden with their courage, eagerness and effort pic.twitter.com/docksBsU7L — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) April 3, 2019

Valencia are now unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions and within a point of the places, with speculation over Marcelino's future earlier in the campaign now forgotten.

Article continues below

"We have been at a great level, with defensive balance," Marcelino told reporters. "We had many chances, but scoring goals is always the most difficult. We have to be proud of our players.

"When you play against an opponent of this level, if you do not take advantage of your opportunities, they have them and they do. We have done a great defensive job.

"I do not like to talk about tactical battles. The team has been at a great level, we have been getting into the rhythm of the game. The second half also started very well. Solidarity and playing as a team were our strengths."