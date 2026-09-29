Zidane pulls the rug: the French federation delays its plans regarding Deschamps

The French Football Federation have set the record straight on plans to honour former France coach Didier Deschamps at the Stade de France during the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Belgium.

His future still uncertain, Deschamps will not receive a tribute from the crowd at the Stade de France during France's matches against Italy (2 October) and Belgium (5 October), according to French network "RMC Sport".

France's return to home soil would have handed the federation a chance to pay a final tribute to the man who led the national team for 14 years. It won't happen during either of the two Nations League games on French turf.

Deschamps became the longest-serving coach in France's history before handing the reins to Zinedine Zidane after the last World Cup, where France finished fourth. Since then, the 2018 world champions' coach has said nothing about his next challenge or a return to football.

No tribute to the former coach will take place next Friday at the Stade de France, nor during the Belgium match next Monday, "RMC Sport" report.

The federation put it down to timing. All eyes will be on Zidane's return to the stadium where he achieved his greatest triumphs.

Just one home match awaits at France's next gathering, on 15 November against Turkey in Bordeaux, to wrap up the UEFA Nations League group stage. Even then, the pieces don't appear to be in place to honour the former coach's legacy in fitting fashion.

No date has been fixed. Any tribute ceremony is likely to land in the spring of next year. Should France qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals, which requires a top-two finish in their group, they will host a home match at the end of March.



