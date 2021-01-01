'Zidane is very disrespected' - Nigerians react to Real Madrid win over Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane's men brushed their visitors aside at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to climb to the top of the league table on Saturday

Football enthusiasts in Nigeria took to social media to applaud Zinedine Zidane following Real Madrid's 2-1 victory Barcelona in Saturday's El Clasico.

Zidane became the first Real Madrid manager to win three consecutive El Clasico games since 1979 after first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secured maximum points for the hosts.

Saturday's result was the second time Real Madrid defeated their fierce rivals this season after they cruised to a 3-1 win at Camp Nou back in October.

Despite the Blancos’ injury struggles with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal ruled out, Zidane has been praised for creating a formidable defensive set-up that kept Lionel Messi and Barcelona forwards at bay.

The victory shot Real Madrid to the summit of La Liga table with 66 points after 30 matches while Barcelona dropped to third with 65 points.

Nigerians, in their reactions, suggested that the Frenchman deserves more credit and respect for his impact in the dugout.

Again I ask at what point does Zidane begin to get the respect and praises he obviously deserves?? — Ayodeji Pieters💡 (@ayodeji_pieters) April 10, 2021

Zinedine Zidane after returning to the top of La Liga#ElClasico #RMABAR pic.twitter.com/eGEbcKcHZy — GoaldBall (@goaldbal) April 10, 2021

I once had doubts on Zidane but now am his biggest fan 🤩😍 — Oxford (@Oxford963258) April 10, 2021

Why i respect Zidane as a coach?



His ability to keep things simple amd not overcomplicate matters for himself.



• Play players to their strength.

• Know how you want the 90 mins to go.

• In-game management.

• Flexibility in approach.



No stress. — Damilola Omo-Odedina 🇳🇬 (@omo_odedina) April 10, 2021

I believe it is time we start giving Zidane his due respect. — Sanmi Adejube (@Wize_baba) April 10, 2021

This needs to be amplified. I just like how Zidane keeps defying the odds. It's a joy to behold. https://t.co/OS3siMY2lm — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) April 10, 2021

Zidane go just dey burst my head with some results. He dey pipe Barca well — Dinma... (@dammy_durst) April 10, 2021

Zidane always delivers when it matters most — Sir Kay. (@kanayo_kevin) April 10, 2021

I hope Zidane forgives me — 🦁 (@Nonso_ik) April 10, 2021

Zidane is very disrespected sha. Man's squad is down to bare bones but he's still alive in La Liga and UCL. He's doing this after starting the season with no new signing [minus Odegaard who returned from a loan spell] — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) April 10, 2021

📌 Zidane becomes the first @realmadriden manager to win 3 #ElClasico matches in a row since 1979.#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/LOaZWHmWcy — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 10, 2021

It’s time we started mentioning Zidane in the same sentence with the best managers in the world. What he’s done in the past and the way he’s overcoming every issue this season is incredible. 53 injuries and we’re still in the running for 2 major trophies. pic.twitter.com/UEYNaUrYir — RMZZ (@RMBlancoZz) April 10, 2021

Took me time to accept the truth that Zinedine Zidane is a fantastic coach - both tactically and man-management. He has masterminded another victory where Real Madrid weren't considered favourites. #ElClasico — Edwin (@Edwyeen) April 10, 2021

Zidane’s Real Madrid defeated Barcelona home and away this season. Y’all don’t give Zidane the credit he deserves. #HalaMadrid — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) April 10, 2021

once again Zidane gets the job done. massive 3 points...#HalaMadrid#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/3Z38YQChdx — B A S S ... (@bass_joel) April 10, 2021

Zidane understands his team thoroughly. Militao is the new Pepe. He has indeed grown — KoredeTella (@AManlikeKore) April 10, 2021

If Zidane delivers the UCL and league title this season, just give him the GOAT manager title. — ... (@sorefunmi) April 10, 2021

ZIDANE.... GOAT player GOAT coach. — Sanmi Adejube (@Wize_baba) April 10, 2021

Zidane doesn't get enough credit to be honest — Ayodeji🥼 (@PharmGatsby) April 10, 2021

Real Madrid flexing their muscles at the right time.

Atletico and Barcelona need to come up with something special if they intend to dethrone Zidane's men — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) April 10, 2021

We won the Classico with a back up defense.



Zidane is no managers mate. — ᴄʜɪᴅɪᴇʙᴇʀᴇ ᴏɢᴜ (@chyngyozil) April 10, 2021

I'll never understand why Real Madrid is always written off in major games. Whatever reason it is, I'm happy Zidane keeps critics stunned and I hope they retain the #LaLiga title. #RMABAR #ElClasico — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) April 10, 2021

Not many great footballer make super amazing managers. Zidane is an exception. His managerial career albeit still short but it’s been great. Big game manager! Always gets the job done! Always! 👏🏼 #ElClasico — E (@iamOkon) April 10, 2021

Zidane, class player, turned class coach!

La Liga table right now after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona. Messi played all 90mins, Real ended with 10 men after Casemiro's red. pic.twitter.com/agQ1tNNh1g — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) April 10, 2021