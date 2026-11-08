Zidane backs Mbappé: he was the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or

France manager Zinedine Zidane has declared that Kylian Mbappé was the most deserving winner of the Ballon d'Or, heaping praise on the Real Madrid striker. Mbappé finished second behind England's Harry Kane, crowned the world's best player this year by "France Football" magazine.

Asked about the Ballon d'Or during an interview with "Téléfoot" on Sunday, Zidane said: "As far as the Ballon d'Or is concerned, everyone has their preferences regarding the winner. Mbappé finished the race in second place, and we simply have to accept the results. Mbappé was feeling disappointed, because he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, that is certain."

He went on: "I am sure that Kylian Mbappé will be happy to wear the France shirt again. During my first match as the national team's manager, he scored a goal, but he had to return because of injury. He wanted to continue staying with the group, but that was not possible. He is a player I follow with great interest, and he must be given a lot of attention."

The French manager also singled out Désiré Doué, one of the nation's brightest rising talents, ahead of an international break in which France chase a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Of Doué, Zidane said: "I love the boldness he has, he plays as though he is playing a match in the neighbourhood where he grew up. That is what I like, because this is the mentality we must demand from players on the pitch."