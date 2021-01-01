Zidane admits Real Madrid could be better without him but stays silent on future

The French coach is reported to be on his way out of the club this summer but he is saying nothing ahead of the Liga decider against Villarreal

Zinedine Zidane is staying silent about the possibility of staying at Real Madrid next season, but admits the team could do better without him.

Pressure has been building on the French coach amid Madrid's disappointing campaign and Goal has learned he has told the players that he will leave this summer.

Zidane insists there has been no such discussion in the dressing room, however, and refused to comment on his future ahead of their final game of 2020-21.

What has been said?

"No, no, nothing, nothing. It's only tomorrow's game," Zidane said at a press conference when asked if there have been any talks with the club. "The important thing is the team, not what I'm going to do.

"The most important thing is not me or someone else, but the team, tomorrow's game, what we want to achieve tomorrow. That is the only thing that encourages us. It is the truth.

"With everything that has happened this year, we are going to do 90 minutes at a very high level to try to get the league.

"Later we will see. We have time for that. This is not the time to talk about [my future]. Not just me, but what the club is going to do. We have to put all our energy into tomorrow's game. After 37 games we are not going to waste time on that."

Zidane was also asked if Madrid could be better without him in charge.

"Sure," he replied. "Very sure."

He added: "I have returned here with a lot of energy and I have given everything. The only thing is that it is a complicated, difficult task. It is the day to day, you have to give up, but this is what encourages us too. We are very lucky to be at this great club.

"I take advantage of every moment and I think the players do too. After tomorrow's game, everyone needs to rest a little bit. We are excited to win La Liga and we are going to give it our all."

Can Madrid win La Liga?

It is down to the Santiago Bernabeu side and city rivals Atletico Madrid in the title race in Spain.

Atletico are two points ahead of Zidane's team heading into the final game of the season.

Article continues below

Diego Simeone's side will travel to Real Valladolid, who are second bottom and still in with a chance of avoiding relegation.

Meanwhile, Zidane's team are at home to seventh-placed Villarreal.

Further reading