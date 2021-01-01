Zenatha Coleman scores and assists as Sevilla hold Real Sociedad

The Namibia international put up a star performance for Cristian Toro's team as they extended their unbeaten run in Spanish football

Zenatha Coleman scored and provided an assist to help Sevilla secure a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game at Centro de Entrenamiento Zubieta.

Having come off the bench to star in a 0-0 draw against Logrono, the Namibia international bagged her 14th league start and made the best of her opportunity, ensuring her side avoided defeat.

Highflying Sociedad raced into the lead in the 26th minute of the encounter when Nerea Eizaguirre netted for the hosts.

However, the lead did not last for too long as the visitors fought back to level matters when Coleman's brilliant pass from the left was slotted in by Claudia Pina two minutes later.

Some 10 minutes into the second half, the hosts pushed to recover their lead and eventually achieved that through Kiana Palacios' brilliant finish after a poor clearance from a goalmouth scramble.

In a swift response, the Namibian striker connected well with a brilliant pass from Nagore Calderon before dribbling past her marker to fire past goalkeeper Mariasun Quinones in the 59th minute.

Namibia's Coleman featured for 76 minutes of the encounter before being replaced by Ana Franco, and grabbed her fourth league goals in 20 games for Sevilla this season.

Besides Coleman, Nigeria's Toni Payne was also in action for 86 minutes before being taken off for Amparo Delgado in their side's draw.



The result saw Sevilla stay in the eighth position on the Iberdrola table after gathering 33 points from 23 games this term.

Having regained her scoring boots, Coleman will seek to continue her superb displays in front of goal when Sevilla battle Barcelona in their next fixture at Jesus Navas Stadium on March 27.