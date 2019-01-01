Zenatha Coleman crumbles with Namibia in Women's Olympic qualifier

The Valencia striker was on target as the Brave Gladiators crashed out of the qualifiers after a home draw

Zenatha Coleman's strike was not enough for Namibia to qualify for the second round of the 2020 Women's Olympic qualifier after a 2-2 draw with Botswana.

The Brave Gladiators were defeated 1-0 in the first leg, first-round game in Gaborone but Nondi Mahlasela's brace in Windhoek ended the hosts' hopes of reaching the next stage.

Lovisa Mulunga opened the scoring for Namibia three minutes into the encounter but Mahlasela scored an equaliser for the visitors seven minutes later.

Four minutes to the half time break, Coleman recovered the lead for the home side but Mahlasela's efforts seven minutes after the restart ended the Olympic dreams of the Namibians.

The 2-2 second leg draw means the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations hosts crashed 3-2 on aggregate to Botswana.

The Female Zebras have been rewarded with a second-round showdown with 2018 Cosafa Women's Cup champions scheduled for August this year.