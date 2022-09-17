Zemura assists as Solanke's Bournemouth hold Newcastle United

Jordan Zemura provided an assist as Bournemouth secured a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League outing at St James' Park.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cherries have avoided defeat in their last three Premier League matches having now shared the points with the Magpies. After a goalless first half, the Zimbabwe international teed up Philip Billing two minutes after the hour mark. Nonetheless, they could not hold on to their lead as the hosts restored parity five minutes later courtesy of Alexander Isak’s penalty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gary O'Neil’s men had 10 shots in this match - the first time this season they have reached double figures in a Premier League match. Zemura and Nigeria international Dominic Solanke put up commanding displays against Eddie Howe’s men to help Bournemouth steer clear from the relegation zone.

ALL EYES ON: Although he was not among the scorers, Solanke contributed two shots, two top tackles, one interception, one blocked shot, while he committed two fouls that were unpunished by referee Craig Pawson. He was substituted for Kieffer Moore in the 90th minute, whereas Zemura was in action from start to finish.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS

While Solanke was closely marked

Getty

Zemura got the job done

Getty

And the Magpies were left disappointed

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? The Premier League outfit – who are unbeaten in their last three matches – welcome Brentford to Dean Court on October 1. Could the Africans help Bournemouth extend their unbeaten run to four?