Zeca Marques: Orlando Pirates' star Thembinkosi Lorch a deserved winner after picking up PSL top award

The former Moroka Swallows mentor has shared his thoughts on the PSL award winners which was announced on Sunday night

Former Premier Soccer League ( ) coach Zeca Marques has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for taking the Coach of the Season and Themba Zwane should not be discouraged for not winning an award.

The PSL end of the season awards ceremony was held on Sunday night in Durban where Orlando Pirates ’ Thembinkosi Lorch was the big winner on the night as he walked away with the Footballer of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season accolades.

“Yeah it’s more than well awarded, they played good football. They had their own struggles and they went on to do well in Africa and remained consistent in the league. I think Pitso deserves it and we only have to say well done for another league title, a job well done,” Marques told Goal.

Speaking about the fact that ‘Mshishi’ was nominated in three categories, yet lost out to teammate Hlompho Kekana for the Midfielder of the Season award and Lorch for the remaining two accolades on the night, Marques has shared encouraging words for the Bafana Bafana international.

“I think the fact that he was an award nominee is an accomplishment on its own. He was competing against two players who did well this season and he must just take it with encouragement,” he continued.

“He must be confident going forward because it’s not that he didn’t do well. When you are nominated, it’s anyone’s award and I believe he is close to winning one and he must just keep working hard and win something next season,” said the manager.

On the other hand, the former Black mentor has praised Buccaneers star, Lorch for clinching the night's biggest awards.

“Yes, I am happy for Lorch. Obviously, when you are voted by your peers it is the highest award you can win,” said the former Swallows coach.

“He impressed his colleagues and peers and that is good. I think this is also well awarded and the other one is a true reflection [of the season] he had for Pirates,” he noted.

“He has done exceptionally well for Pirates and he was a go-to man when it comes to getting goals, creativity and he was consistent, responsible and he was a role model, and he was undoubtedly a better player for Pirates,” he congratulated.

Meanwhile, Denis Onyango helped the Brazilians retain their PSL crown, but he was beaten to the Goalkeeper of the Season award by SuperSport United ’s Ronwen Williams.

On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs had Khama Billiat nominated for the Goal of the Season accolade which eventually went to another Pirates star in Vincent Pule.

“Yeah it’s also a tricky one sometimes, goalkeeper’s award can come from a team at the bottom of the log. For example, ’s David De Gea, he kept them in the game for many games and that is the same with Ronwen - he was immaculate,” reacted the former Cape Town Santos coach.

“I think if it wasn’t for him SuperSport could have been in a worst position. It’s different when we look at a goalkeeper who plays for a team that like Sundowns. I think a goalkeeper in such situation will sometimes find it easy because the team will win unlike in a team that is struggling and where the keeper should raise his hand to help the club,” he said.

“He kept the team in the game on many occasions and he deserves the award. He was instrumental in most games especially in important phases of the game,” said the 57-year-old.

Speaking on the Soweto giants that ended their fourth season with no trophy, Marques says the Glamour Boys must work on rectifying their ways.

“Yeah the message is clear for Chiefs and I believe the message has been there in the last three years. It’s just that some people don’t read between the lines and only focused on the history of the club,” he reacted.

“They are exposed now and they must act quickly to fix things if they don’t do that they will be in their worst position because the PSL, coaches, and players are improving. The playing fields are level and the writing is on the wall for them,” he concluded.