Zeca Marques: Kaizer Chiefs' exit from Caf Confederation Cup not surprising

The veteran coach spoke to Goal after Amakhosi exited the Caf Confederation Cup

Former Moroka Swallows coach Zeca Marques says he is not surprised that Kaizer Chiefs have bowed out of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing to Zesco United on Saturday night.

The 57-year-old tactician stated that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have a perfect opportunity to go far in the Caf Champions League after winning their group stage games.

“Well, that shows lack of experience for Chiefs in such tournaments because they are not frequently playing in the continent,” Marques told Goal.

“It also reflects the season they are going through and they paid a price. I think if you don’t have stability you will definitely struggle in such tournaments,” explained the coach.

Chiefs needed to score two goals and not concede in order to reach the group stages after suffering a 3-1 defeat in Ndola a week ago, but they lost 2-1 at home (5-2 on aggregate) on Saturday.

“I think the scoreline also suggests how far they (Chiefs) are behind in the tournament and the level of their opponent is a bit higher than theirs,” said Marques.

Moreover, Marques said that the first goal conceded by Amakhosi on against Zesco allowed the Zambian side to step up their game because they stretched their aggregate lead.

“At this level, you cannot afford to make such mistakes especially when you desperately chasing a win. There is no room for error in such games and you must fight for the ball, remain organized and disciplined,” he responded.

“For Chiefs, they must focus on securing a decent finish in the PSL and also fight for the Nedbank Cup because that is a very important trophy,” he explained.

“One can also say it is a blessing in disguise for them because they have a chance to do well especially that they have not been doing well in local competitions in the past few seasons,” he added.

Sundowns defeated Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, while Pirates brushed aside Guinean champions Horoya AC on Friday.

“Again let me tell you, Sundowns are experienced in the tournament just like Pirates. Pirates were in the (Champions League) final in 2013 and Sundowns were champions three years ago,” he indicated.

“It’s all about consistency for Pirates because they are having a good season. For Sundowns, they have always made the right decisions when it comes to buying players and they are better than any South African team in the Caf competitions,” he noted.

“They have always qualified for the group stages and have built their brand in the continent. So, it’s all about consistency for the two clubs and I am sure we will be proud as the tournament continues,” concluded Marques.