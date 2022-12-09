Zapata: Cape Town City seal signing of Colombian forward for a record fee

Cape Town City have announced the signing of forward Juan Camilo Zapata ahead of the resumption of the Premier Soccer League.

Zapata has penned a four-year contract

He scored 19 goals in all competitions last season

Zapata becomes the club's record signing

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old Zapata has arrived from Venezuelan outfit Club Deportivo Hermanos Colmenarez and has signed a four-year contract.

Though the PSL side did not divulge details of the transfer, they confirmed the forward becomes the club's record signing.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "Cape Town City is delighted to announce the club record transfer of Colombian forward Juan Camilo Zapata," read a statement on their Twitter handle.

"A four year deal which sees the magician start in January 2023! 🔥"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Citizens have been looking to strengthen their attacking options and Zapata arrives after his superb displays last season. He scored 19 goals from 35 matches in all competitions and he came second in the race for the league's Golden Boot.

He will now fight for a starting role alongside Wayde Lekay, Khanyisa Mayo, Luke Daniels, and Darwin Gonzales. Earlier this month, the Citizens signed defender Lorenzo Gordinho on a three-year deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAPE TOWN CITY? The Citizens, who are lying 13th on the 16-team PSL table, will return to action with a game against Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium on December 30.