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Gianluca Zambrotta, a Como native who played for Como (1994-97) and Juventus (1999-2006), spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about this evening's match between Cesc Fabregas's side and Luciano Spalletti's.

"Como are favourites. They go into the game in better shape, and I'm not trying to be a jinx: they're five points ahead and third in the Champions League. It will be tough for Juventus. Fabregas has never lost at the Sinigaglia. In fact, he's won every time except for a draw against Roma. Juventus have improved, though their recent matches weren't difficult," said the former Italy full-back and 2006 World Cup winner.

Zambrotta continued: "Spalletti rotated his squad heavily in the Europa League, so plenty of his regular starters will be rested. Fabregas will expect Juventus to be eager for a result. It won't be easy, although Como have looked a little off the pace physically to me. The same players keep playing."

On Juventus' forwards: "Spalletti's comments were no accident. He sent a message to the club and will have spoken to the management: they'll look for a number nine in January because neither Kolo Muani nor Woltemade is one. But we need to see which player might be available and on what terms. Scamacca doesn't play much at Atalanta, and Spalletti knows him from the national team... It's a shame for me to see Vlahovic on 11 goals in Turkey's Super Lig: Besiktas and Italiano let him play at ease, without too much pressure. That change in his performances suggests something isn't working at Juventus... Como also lack a striker without Kean: Douvikas can't play every game."