Napoli's Zambo Anguissa enjoys dream UCL debut

It did not take long for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to make an impact in the Uefa Champions League.

Just 31 minutes into his debut, the 26-year-old forward drove home to inspire Napoli to a 4-1 triumph over Premier League side Liverpool on Wednesday night.

In the five-goal thriller at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Cameroon international doubled the hosts’ advantage after Piotr Zielinski gave the Italians an early lead.

More shortly…