Zambo Anguissa joins Osimhen on Napoli's injury list

Napoli have confirmed Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa suffered an abductor injury on his left leg during their 3-2 loss to Inter Milan on Sunday.

The Fulham loanee is the latest injury blow for Luciano Spalletti after Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen suffered multiple displaced fractures of his left cheekbone at San Siro Stadium which forced him to be substituted in the 55th minute.

Zambo Anguissa, on the other hand, played from start to finish in the Serie A encounter and he went for medical scans on Monday which revealed the nature of his injury.

After his temporary signing from Fulham in August, the Indomitable Lions midfielder has wasted no time to become a key player for the Parthenopeans with 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

“Anguissa underwent diagnostic tests that revealed a distracting lesion of the left adductor. The blue midfielder has started the rehabilitation process,” read a statement on the club’s website.

After Monday’s diagnosis, Zambo Anguissa took to social media to encourage his teammates to maintain their strong performance as he will be out for ‘a few weeks’.

"I have to stop for a few weeks. I will work hard to get back as soon as possible. All my support to my teammates, we count on you. Forza Napoli always,” he wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Despite Sunday's defeat, Napoli still remain at the top of the Serie A table – level on 32 points with AC Milan after 13 games.

They will be without Zambo Anguissa and Osimhen for their Europa League trip to Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow on Thursday, however, Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly should be available to coordinate the defence.

Spalletti’s side currently lead Group C with seven points after four games.