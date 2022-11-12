Zambo Anguissa: Cameroon and World Cup-bound midfielder extends Napoli stay

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has committed his future to Serie A leaders Napoli until June 2025 after signing a contract extension.

He signed for Napoli from Fulham

He has two Serie A goals this term

Has an option to stay longer at Napoli

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Cameroon international has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension by Napoli.

The player, who joined the Serie A outfit from Fulham on loan, before the move was made permanent in May.

WHAT DID NAPOLI SAY? "Napoli is delighted to announce that Frank Zambo Anguissa has signed a new contract until 30 June 2025. The agreement includes an option for the club to extend it to 30 June 2027."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Indomitable Lion has been one of the key lights for manager Luciano Spalletti in the current campaign as Napoli continue to chase for the Serie A title. He has made 12 Serie A appearances this season, scored two goals and provided two assists.

His first goal of the campaign came in the 3-1 victory against Torino on October 1. Last season, Zambo Anguissa appeared in 25 games for Napoli and created two assists.

WHAT IS MORE? Zambo Anguissa has been named in Cameroon's squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. He is among the six midfielders making the trip to the Gulf nation.

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn into Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. They will start their campaign against Switzerland at Al Wakrah Sports Club on November 24.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAMBO ANGUISSA? Before heading to the World Cup, Zambo Anguissa will hope to keep his starting role when Napoli take on Udinese at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.