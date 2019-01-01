Zambia's Misozi Zulu on facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League

The Zambia midfielder's side comes up against a strong German side in the Champions League last 16 round but she is confident of progressing

Misozi Zulu has revealed BIIK Kazygurt are not frightened by the prospect of facing in the Women's Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Kazakhstani champions enjoyed an impressive run in the Champions League, having pipped to reach the Round of 16 for the second time in five successive seasons.

Despite being 12-time Kazakhstani winners, they must negotiate past the German giants, who finished runners-up last season in the to clinch a maiden quarter-final spot in their history.

And the Zambia international believes they can achieve the impossible with the quality of players and huge fan support.

"We are ready as a team and better with a game so far this season," Zulu told Goal.

"We are together, more experienced and a stronger squad of players than we were against last season.

"We also have experience and good quality players on the team and are champions in our own country, so nothing will frighten us.

"Bayern are are a good team, but we did not mind who it was we would face. We just know we will give everything to help the team get to the next round.

"Personally, I'm enjoying my time here in Kazakhstan and am very happy with the incredible support we receive here during matches.

"We have a job to do as we do not want to disappoint the fans who brought us this far. Their support means everything to us.

"The passion and belief for football in the country are massive. It's just amazing how people turn out to support us. I feel like being at home here and always happy with the kind of supporters we have."

BIIK will welcome Bayern in the first leg on Wednesday in Shymkent before travelling to to face them in a reverse fixture at Grünwalder Stadion two weeks later.