Zambians dominate the attack in CBL: Who has more firepower?

Bucs vs. Amakhosi is a Derby like no other, and this year's CBL promises a lot more with its Zambian flavour

It might be the unofficial curtain-raiser to the South African Premier Soccer League ( ) season, but this year’s CBL Cup has a distinct Zambian feel to it.

The PSL has often been seen as the number one port of call for many of ’s neighbouring countries and it seems the Soweto giants are not against taking advantage of the immense talent offered within the Southern African region.

One nation which enjoys a good relationship with the PSL is Zambia, with both and capitalising on the abundance of Zambian talent at their disposal.

The demand has been further elevated by the lack of quality strikers coming through the South African conveyor belt, while the Zambians are thriving in this regard.

This has seen the Soweto giants monopolise the best talent from the country.

Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga and Lazarous Kambole will be on show from the start of the match at FNB Stadium while Austin Muwowo could make his debut from the bench.

While Chiefs have a proven goalscorer in Kambole, Pirates have arguably the stronger attack.

Although Shonga and Mulenga blew hot and cold last season, the duo still contributed a combined eight goals. Their ability to find the net and create chances is undisputed.

However, while Chiefs might not have many Zambians in their ranks, if Kambole can hit the ground running anything can happen.

Also, his combination play with Zimbabwean Khama Billiat could be a match made in heaven.

Meanwhile, Pirates’ Zambian attack might be the one to watch this season since Shonga and Mulenga are an experienced partnership and have proven themselves at local and international level.

Their chemistry and familiarity are priceless especially heading into a match such as the Derby.

Additionally, should Muwowo also be introduced, he too could bring about another element of excitement to the team, which is a daunting possibility considering his record in the Zambian league last season.

The fact is on paper Pirates do have a better and more lethal attack.

Last season, Pirates scored 44 goals with only and netting more.