Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole confirms interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu

According to the SABC Sport, Kambole has already been to Naturena, where he agreed personal terms with Amakhosi for the upcoming season

Zesco United and Zambia striker Lazarous Kambole has confirmed that at least three South African teams are after his signature.

Kambole revealed that he is yet to make a decision on which team he will play for next season.

However, he said that he will sign for a team that will come up with the best package, saying football is a business after all.

"I'm not so sure. There are a lot of clubs that are interested in me. So, I'm not so sure which club I will be [playing] next [season]. is one of them," Kambole told SABC Sport.

"There's Simba from , and there's one team from Angola... Augusto, and two teams from , which are and .

"I think the most important thing is what they will bring on the table because football is a business. So, whoever is going to come with a good offer... that's where I will go."

Asked about his relationship with Amakhosi talisman Khama Billiat, the Zambia international confirmed that he's friends with the Zimbabwean marksman.

"Yeah, we are friends. I'm looking forward to... on the field of play," said Kambole, who almost spilled the beans about his potential employers before being interrupted.

Kambole, 25, admitted that a few of his Zambian counterparts are doing well for themselves in the Premier Soccer League ( ), and he's confident that he can also achieve greater things by moving to South Africa in the upcoming season.

"They are here, and they are doing fine. So, if they can do it, I can also do it. I'm mentally prepared. It's going to be a new challenge. It's not going to be easy, but I know I possess, and I know what I am capable of. So, I will come here and do my best," said Kambole.

Kambole, who has reportedly agreed terms with Amakhosi, said he knows that there's pressure at the Soweto giants.

However, he revealed that he will be prepared to deal with the pressure that comes with playing for one of the biggest clubs on the African continent.

"Even where I am at Zesco, there's pressure. So, the pressure is everywhere. I am not going to run away from that. So, I'm mentally prepared. It's all about mentality, determination, and discipline," he continued.

"I know people expect a lot from me because they know what I'm capable of. They know what I can do. So, they will be expecting that when I come here.

"So, I know the pressure that is at Chiefs but to tell you the truth, I am equal to the task."