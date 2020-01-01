Zambian legend Chansa on why Shonga and Mulenga have not failed at Orlando Pirates

The former Buccaneers star provides advice to the two Chipolopolo midfielders in the PSL as they look for regular game time

Former midfielder Isaac Chansa has shared a word of motivation to two struggling Zambian players in the form of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

The two Chipolopolo internationals are struggling to find regular spots under coach Josef Zinnbauer, but the former Premier Soccer League ( ) winner with the Buccaneers urges the duo to remain focused and never forget their responsibilities to raise the flag for Zambia.

On the other hand, the retired midfielder points out to Black ' hitman Mwape Musonda who initially struggled in but flourished after adjusting to PSL football.

“The reason is a simple one. You know I would say; time matters. Even some of us when we went to South Africa it didn’t just click from there, we had to learn the culture of football, the teams, and the culture of the PSL,” Chansa told SunFM as quoted by Lusaka Times.

“Obviously, even the coaches told us we have signed you guys because we have seen something in you, you are great players but right now, you have to learn.

“So, what I can say to the guys [Shonga and Mulenga] is it is not like they have failed, it is just a matter of time. I will give you an example of Mwape Musonda, the striker at Black Leopards. He initially signed at Pirates and everyone thought he was a bad player.

“But it was not the right time for him to start clicking and it goes back to the same thing I was saying; you have to learn and you have to click at the right time.

“So Musonda went to on loan and then people started seeing the Musonda they were expecting to see at Pirates.”

Following loan stints with Abafana Bes’thende, the Lidoa Duvha marksman emerged as last season’s PSL Top Goalscorer with 16 goals and the 2012 African champion urges Shonga and Mulenga to remain focused.

“He then went to Black Leopards and now he is a big player and want to buy him and also want to buy him - every team in South Africa wants to buy him,” he added.

“Why? Now he has learned the culture of South African football.

“So, they [Shonga and Mulenga] must just focus, work hard, and they must know what they have gone to do there. It is to play football, obviously make their names, and make money, and represent Zambia well.”

Taking a look at Shonga’s contribution this term, he has featured in 11 games whilst his compatriot has played 13 matches across all competitions with one goal and three assists.