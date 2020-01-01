'Zambia wanted it more than us' – Hlatshwayo concedes Bafana Bafana didn't play to their strengths

The Orlando Pirates star captained South Africa to their second straight winless result ahead of Afcon qualifiers

captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has admitted that his colleagues did not showcase their best as they lost 2-1 to Zambia in an international friendly match on Sunday.

Keagan Dolly opened the scoreline for Bafana six minutes after the hour mark before substitutes Kelvin Kampamba and Chaniza Zulu came on with goals to claim victory for Chipolopolo.

It was the right tonic for Zambia as they prepare for back-to-back 2021 qualifiers against Botswana in November.

But for South Africa, it was a disappointing result as they gear up to face Sao Tome e Principe in next month’s home and away Afcon qualfiers.

Bafana skipper Hlatshwayo was not pleased with the way his charges performed as they failed to win after sharing a 1-1 draw with Namibia three days earlier.

“As from the first match we conceded from corner kicks, you can see they were coming at us,” said Hlatshwayo as per SABC.

“We spoke about it that Zambia will come at us, they will keep on running. They came behind us and we had to control the space.

"We ended up conceding a lot of corner kicks like in the first match. They wanted it more than us.

“Looking at us, according to our to our strengths; we are skilful and pacey players we could not execute on those things.”

It was an almost new side for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as he fielded some players who did not feature in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Namibia.

The introduction of the likes of Hlatshwayo, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and Percy at Tau hinted to the best squad Ntseki could assemble.