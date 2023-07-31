Zambia upset Costa Rica to sign off 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup campaign in style

Zambia made history with their first-ever Fifa Women's World Cup victory after a 3-1 win over Costa Rica at Waikato Stadium on Monday.

Zambia played their last group game vs Costa Rica

It was a match they scored their first-ever World Cup goal

They went on to win 3-1

TELL ME MORE: Lushimo Mweemba thrust Zambia ahead just three minutes into the contest before Barbra Banda doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot in this Group C encounter.

But Costa Rica reduced arrears two minutes into the second half through Daphne Herrera but the Copper Queens put the contest beyond their opponents' reach with a Racheal Kundananji stoppage time goal.

Both sides are out of the World Cup and Zambia walk out with heads held high after recording their first World Cup victory while Costa Rica go home feeling low after losing all their three games at the bottom of the group.

It was a match the Zambians turned themselves into the golden girls of Hamilton as they eased the difficulty of conceding 10 goals in their last two games.

It took just three minutes for the Copper Queens to throw themselves into the lead when Mweemba volleyed home Avell Chitundu’s corner kick to give Zambia their first-ever World Cup goal.

Mweema’s goal was also the fastest at the current tournament.

Zambia looked dangerous on set pieces as they also dominated play and Chitundu came close in the 25th minute but headed just over the bar.

Their pressure paid off again when it won them a penalty after Banda was fouled inside the box and she stepped up to convert and put her side firmly in command.

But four minutes before halftime, Zambia survived when Maria Coto’s header hit the crossbar in a rare attack by Costa Rica in the first stanza.

Tables were then turned by the Central Americans after the restart as they seized control of the game.

They pulled one back two minutes into the second half when Herrera got to the end of Valeria del Campo’s header and just hurled herself forward with the ball into the net.

Zambia barely got out of their half, having to deal with Costa Rica’s aggression.

Hererra thought she had grabbed a brace on 68 minutes but had her strike ruled to have been scored from an offside position.

But against being on the backpedal, Kundananji dashed Costa Rica's hopes of a comeback by cooly beating goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

THE MVP: For her leadership skills and confidence, Banda inspired Zambia even when they were under relentless pressure in the second half.

THE BIG LOSER: It was a disastrous World Cup campaign for Costa Rica who suffered defeats in all their three Group C matches. They conceded eight goals while scoring just once to cap a difficult outying.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Copper Queens' World Cup campaign has ended and they now head back home happy to have recorded their first win at the tournament.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐