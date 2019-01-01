Zambia striker Barbara Banda extends Logrono contract to 2022

The 19-year-old forward has committed her future to the Spanish side after signing a new three-year extension

Logrono forward Barbara Banda has extended her contract to the summer of 2022.

The Zambia international, who turned 19 in March is now tied to Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas until she turns 22.

Noticia Bomba 📰💣💥!!! El @EdfFemenino ha firmado 🖌🖌🖌 la ampliación de contrato con su jugadora Barbra Banda, hasta la temporada 2021/2022 inclusive.

Disfrutaremos de su juego y sus goles, aquí os dejamos varios de ellos para que gocéis un poco...😜https://t.co/fzRRuWZ7Ck — EDFFemenino (@EdfFemenino) July 16, 2019

The Shepolopolo star became the first Zambian to secure a professional contract abroad when she joined the Spanish side in the autumn of 2018.

Banda impressed as she scored nine goals in 17 Liga Iberdrola games last season to help Logrono retain their topflight status with 29 points from 30 games.

Having penned a new deal, the former Green Buffaloes star will be hoping to impress and inspire the Logrono based side to glory in the 2019/20 season.

She becomes the fourth African to extend her contract with the Spanish side after Equatorial Guinea duo of Jade Boho and Dorine Chuigoue and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai.

The development rules Banda out of Zambia's campaign at the next month's 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup in due to her club commitments.