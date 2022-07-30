Zambia's Kangwa on target as Crvena Zvezda thrash Radnik Surdulica

The Chipolopolo player grabbed his second goal of the season in a resounding victory at Red Star Stadium on Friday

Zambia international Kings Kangwa was on target as FK Crvena Zvezda roared to a 6-0 win against Radnik Surdulica in a Serbian Super Liga fixture on Friday.

Mirko Ivanic scored the opener for the home team in the 12th minute and they went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Chipolopolo's Kangwa doubled their lead in the 64th minute before Aleksander Katal made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Milan Pavkov grabbed the fourth in the 76th minute, Guleor Kanga added the fifth in the 83rd minute before Osman Bukari drilled home the sixth a minute later.

Kangwa, who joined the Serbian side from Arsenal Tula at the start of the season, scored a great goal after receiving a pass outside the 18-yard area, he dribbled through two defenders, before picking his spot and unleashing a right-footed effort that hit the roof of the net.

Kangwa has now scored two goals since the season kicked off. His first goal of the season came in a 4-0 thrashing of FK Radnicki Nis at Red Star Stadium on July 10.

The Chipolopolo star has taken to his social media page to celebrate his latest goal by stating: "Out here enjoying myself."

Last season with Tula, Kangwa managed 21 appearances overall and accumulated 1,276 minutes of playing time. He started in 14 of those appearances across 30 fixtures and was used as a substitute on seven occasions.

He will hope to keep his starting role when Zvezda face Pyunik in the third qualifying round of the Champions League at Red Star Stadium on Wednesday.