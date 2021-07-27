‘You will score a lot of goals this season’ – Zambia’s Mwepu to Brighton’s Welbeck

The 23-year-old reveals his message to the former Arsenal striker ahead of the new Premier League season

Zambia international Enock Mwepu has revealed his message to Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who was the first signing for manager Graham Potter after moving from Red Bull Salzburg, has explained what he told the former Arsenal striker.

“I’ve told Danny Welbeck, ‘You’re going to score a lot of goals this season. Just be ready for my assists!’ I’m going to set them up for him,” Mwepu said as quoted by the Athletic.

Mwepu has further revealed how he plans to emulate former Malian striker Frederic Kanoute in the Premier League.

“He has really been a great mentor to me,” Mwepu said of Kanoute. “He’s more than an agent; he’s like a father, a teacher. He’s always there to encourage me, to remind me what I’m supposed to do.



“To have such a mentor is very important for me as a player. We speak most of the time. He always checks up on me and asks how I am doing now that I’m here and how I’m settling in.



“Everyone is nice here but he’s always been there for me to help me out in my career.”

On his first day at pre-season training, Mwepu vowed to continue chasing his dreams.

“The first day at my new home,” Mwepu wrote on his Instagram page. “Living my dreams continues, can't wait to the start of the Premier League, and keep chasing your dreams."

On signing the player, Potter said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him.

"He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.

"He's primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable, and very keen to learn and develop. He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season.”

Mwepu's career began with Kafue Celtic in Lusaka before being identified with the 2013 Airtel Rising Stars. During the 2015–16 season, Mwepu enjoyed little game time with Power Dynamos of Copperbelt, and this resulted into a move to Napsa Stars at the end of the 2016 season.

In June 2017, Mwepu joined Red Bull Salzburg and was loaned out to Salzburg's feeder club Liefering who play in the Austrian Football First League.

Brighton will face Burnley in the season opener on August 14.