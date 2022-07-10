Zambia goalkeeper Mweene not concerned by bit-part role at Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Chipolopolo captain does not see the need to leave the Brazilians since his role at the club goes beyond deputising for Denis Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene is not concerned by playing second fiddle to Denis Onyango at the PSL giants.

The veteran Zambian goalkeeper has had to contend with a bit-part role since joining the reigning PSL champions from Free State Stars in 2013 but with some feeling he should be looking for regular playing time elsewhere, he is content with his role for the Pretoria giants.

"Look, as a goalkeeper it is good to remain positive. For me, Denis has been doing so well, but whenever he has been absent, we've stepped up along with other goalkeepers," said Mweene as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

The 37-year-old says his role is not just about being the understudy to the Ugandan custodian but also mentoring the emerging goalkeepers at the club so that they are ready to step up when their time comes.

"Personally, I still want to play and I'm not desperate for game-time. We are mentoring youngsters and we must develop them, so I know my role now as a senior player. I can't be saying I want to leave for game-time," he added.

Sundowns will be looking for their sixth straight PSL title in the 2022-23 campaign, having proved too strong for their opponents yet again last season, even although Mweene feels an inability to challenge on the continental front was a blot on their season.

"It was a great season, even though we wanted all the trophies, but we got three and didn't do well in Caf Champions League, it was a success," he said, in reference to Sundowns’ quarter-final exit to Angola’s Petro Atletico in the Caf Champions League.

Mweene, a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations champion with Zambia, has made 90 appearances for the Brazilians, winning six PSL titles, a Caf Champions League, two Nedbank Cups and a Telkom Knockout crown in his nine years at the club.

Prior to joining Sundowns, he had spent eight years at Free State Stars where he was the undisputed No.1, having joined from Kitwe United.

Article continues below

The former Chipolopolo captain is Zambia’s most capped player, managing 122 since his debut in 2004, while scoring two goals.