Zambia is Sundowns' home - Mosimane pleased with pre-season camp

The Masandawana manager is confident his men will gradually improve ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign

coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about the team's trip to Zambia, where they played friendly matches as part of their pre-season preparations.

The reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions drew with Zambian giants Zanaco on Wednesday, before securing a win over another local side Red Arrows on Saturday.

“I think it’s good for us to come here and play under these conditions to improve the team, what was important is to bring the seven young players against Zanaco they finished,” Mosimane told the media.

“Today (Saturday) they also finished well and in the last 20 minutes, so it’s good for me to see the younger ones. It could have been much better if we had the nine players that are out injured."

In addition, ‘Jingles’ confirmed the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe are set to report for camp on Monday.

“Some are injured and some were part of the Bafana Bafana at Afcon, but on the contrary, we now see what we have in the bag,” he continued.

When asked to rate their opponents, the former Bafana boss could not really give a clear indication of their strengths, saying players usually have heavy legs during the pre-season.

“It’s very difficult to rate and measure the team that you played against because what you see on the pitch is not a true reflection of the team, everybody is on pre-season and everybody has heavy legs,” he explained.

“You don’t really see what you want measure we are on pre-season and you can’t really judge but it’s always good to play and see to measure our team.

"This team is also part of the Confederation Cup just like Zanaco and for us, its and they remind us of the conditions when you travel.

"We are happy to be here, we are well received and we’ve been here for five days and we would like to come back here again – this is our home,” he concluded.

Sundowns will face SuperSport United in their PSL opener on Saturday, August 3 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.