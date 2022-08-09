Zambia forward Sakala wants to know his Rangers position after dropping down the pecking order

The 25-year-old Chipolopolo has already missed the opening two matches for the Gers in the Scottish top-flight

Zambia forward Fashion Sakala has revealed he is set to hold talks with Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to know his position with the club.

The 25-year-old Zambia international moved to the Scottish giants from Belgian club KV Oostende on May 4, 2021, after signing a four-year deal. He was key for the Gers under the then manager Steven Gerrard.

However, with the arrival of Van Bronckhorst, his game time dropped and has since been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

“I am expecting a meeting any time soon and I hope to hear his [GVB] views," Sakala told Ibrox Noise as quoted by Bolla Zambia.

"This is something I am looking forward to because we are starting a competition and I want to know where I am standing because I don’t know at the moment."

Sakala further revealed he had been promised game time when he signed for Rangers under Gerrard, who later left to handle Aston Villa.

“When I came here for Gerrard I was told not to be a winger. I can also play as a winger, but I was told to play as a No 9. Those were the reasons why I came,” Sakala continued.

“I had games with Gerrard. I think since I came here I have played three games in a row where I played 90 minutes. Then when he left I knew the formation would change. Back then, I already had some doubts.

"But when Gio came we had a meeting and he told me that for him I am not going to play as a striker because he likes big strikers.”

Last season, the Chipololo managed 33 appearances overall for Rangers in the top-flight and accumulated 2,614 minutes of playing time. He started in 31 of these appearances, was used as a substitute on two occasions and scored nine goals.

He was missing in action as Rangers kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 2-1 win against Livingston at Almondvale Stadium on July 30 and their second fixture against Kilmarnock, which they won 2-0 at Ibrox Stadium.