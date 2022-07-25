Zambia forward Banda on target to inspire Djurgarden past Hacken in Sweden

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo scored his fourth goal of the season to help his side move top of the table

Zambia international Emmanuel Banda scored to help Djurgarden claim a 2-1 victory against Hacken in a Allsvenskan fixture on Sunday.

Playing away from home at Bravida Arena, Djurgarden found themselves trailing in the 34th minute when Alexander Jeremejeff put Hacken ahead but the 24-year-old Chipolopolo levelled matters in the 49th minute before Elias Andersson assured them of maximum points in the 63rd minute.

Article continues below

Hacken looked the better side in the opening exchanges and they almost took the lead in the 11th minute when Oscar Olle Uddenas hit the ball after a cross from Mikkel Rygaard Jensen but Djurgarden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom pulled a great save.

Five minutes later, Djurgarden responded with a threat of their own when Victor Edvardsen raced through the right wing before delivering a cross which was met by Gustav Wikheim but the winger unleashed a feeble effort that could not trouble goalkeeper Peter Abrahamsson.

Hacken then finally broke the deadlock and Jeremejeff stepped up to convert from the penalty spot sending Zetterstrom the wrong way for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

Four minutes after resumption, Banda restored parity for Djurgarden after he drilled home from outside the 18-yard area.

Banda was then yellow carded for a clumsy foul and with 27 minutes left to the final whistle, Djurgarden grabbed what turned out to be the winner after Andersson's effort evaded Abrahamsson to find the back of the net.

Banda has so far scored four goals from 14 appearances while last season, he made a total of eight Allsvenskan appearances, scored one goal and provided one assist.

The victory enabled Djurgarden to move above Hacken to the top of the 16-team table with 33 points from 16 matches. Hacken have 31 points from 15 matches.

Djurgarden will next host Rijeka in the Europa Conference League second round qualifying return leg fixture at Tele2 Arena on Thursday. Djurgarden carry the advantage going into the match as they won the first meeting 2-1 at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

They will then travel to face Varnamo in the top-flight at Finnvedsvallens IP on Sunday.