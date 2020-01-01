'Zambia dominated and over dominated Kenya despite loss' - Sredojevic

The tactician is impressed by the display from his charges despite falling to the hosts in their latest friendly game

Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic believes his team "dominated and over dominated" despite going down 2-1 in a friendly match staged at Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

Cliff Nyakeya forced Tandi Mwape to turn the ball into his own net before scoring his side's second with a fierce strike from 16 yards out.

Emmanuel Chabula scored a consolation for the visitors and they felt it could have ended 2-2, but Chongo Kabaso's effort was judged not to have crossed the line.

"We got what we wanted in the game we played since 17 players were used in the game and had a chance to show what they can give and this was the main measurement point," Micho told Goal.

"On the other side, you can lose the game but deep inside you feel sweet; one thing is we dominated and over dominated the Kenya team at their home despite conceding especially the second goal from the counter-attack."

The former coach has also opined on the disallowed goal, stating the assistant referee made an intentional mistake.

"We also scored a genuine goal and those who feel we do not need VAR in the game got the answers because [the disallowed goal] is comedy. At this level, it should not be happening," the ex- coach asserted.

"But in football, it is you either win or learn the lesson and on our part, we have learned. We shall not look at the obvious intentional mistake by the assistant referee but we shall have to go and sit and access ourselves critically.

"The positive thing is that we dominated in all aspects of the game but failed on getting the most important thing, goals."

The 51-year-old has now shifted his attention to forthcoming assignments hoping to get positive results.

"We want to correct where we went wrong before our [Sunday] game against Bafana Bafana," Micho added.

"But what we did right we will for sure maintain it ahead of our [ qualifier double header] against Botswana in November.

"Zambia is a big team that should play football in a good way, dominating and scoring."