'It's a good opportunity for us' - Zambia coach Mwape stresses importance of Banyana test

The tactician has revealed how critical it is for his national side to claim the victory against the Cosafa champions

Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape has outlined the value of playing against South Africa in a friendly as the Copper Queens look to put themselves in the best possible shape for the Olympic Games.

The Copper Queens continued their build-up for the global showpiece with a 2-1 victory over Chile in November, days after a third-place finish at the 2020 Cosafa Women's Cup in South Africa.

Saturday's game will see the Zambians meet Banyana Banyana for the seventh time, having drawn twice and lost four times before, including a 1-0 defeat in the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup final.

On his return to South Africa, Mwape is hoping to guide his side to a first-ever triumph over Desiree Ellis' team since 2012.

"Facing South Africa it is a good opportunity for us to prepare the team adequately for the upcoming Olympics," Mwape told Goal.

"We withdrew from the Turkish tournament due to Covid-19 but there no pressure on the team and girls are shaping up well and they're eager for the Olympic Games.

"We are glad to be back in the camp and the match against South Africa will also help us to assess our local players and see those who can add value to the team.

"I believe they will provide us with a quality opposition because of the exposure they have and their experienced players who are playing in Europe. We hope to also assess our newly called players."

Zaragoza striker Racheal Nachula joined the rest of the squad in South Africa, following her exploits for the Spanish outfit where she scored six goals, including a brace at Parquesol last time out.

On handing a late call-up to Nachula, coach Mwape explained, saying: "She has been part of the team going to the Olympics and I believe she will bring a lot of experience to help the team."

The Southern Africa side will hope to extend their fine run with a triumph at the Bidvest Stadium in Milpark, Braamfontein on Saturday.

Zambia will also find out their group stage opponents in the finals draw scheduled on April 21, at Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.