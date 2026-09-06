Dr Hossam El-Mandouh, treasurer of Zamalek, has revealed a new step against Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", the former White team player now at Al-Ahly.

Zizo refused to renew his contract with Zamalek, sparking a crisis that only deepened when he joined bitter rivals Al-Ahly on a free transfer. Both parties have since lodged complaints with the Egyptian Football Association.

The member of the Egyptian House of Representatives told television cameras on Sunday: "There was a player who asked us (Zamalek) for 80 million pounds per season, and then we hear that his contract at the Football Association is only 5 million pounds. So is this something logical?".

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

He continued: "Of course I mean Zizo, and there are other contracts in the same form. I will raise this matter in Parliament, and the state must intervene to review the files of players' contracts. When Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, says that there are valid contracts and others that are not valid, this certainly raises question marks".

El-Mandouh also addressed the latest twist in the saga surrounding Brazilian Juan Pezzera, who has stayed away from the club since the season began.

Pezzera will return to Cairo within days, he explained, and Zamalek are handling the matter through official and legal channels.

He said: "In life there are matters that require negotiation, and we are communicating officially and legally in order to reach the greatest benefit from the matter".

Any talk of the player leaving, he stressed, will wait until he is back and negotiations have taken place. The club's legal position, he insisted, is sound.

He continued: "Talk of selling him will not happen except after his return first and we talk to him, and this is what we told him. Our legal position is disciplined, and if he does not return there will be severe legal procedures".

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

He concluded: "Zamalek said in an official statement that it asked for 6 million dollars in exchange for selling Pezzera".