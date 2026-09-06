Dr Hossam El-Mandouh, the treasurer of Zamalek, has revealed a fresh move against Ahmed Zizo, the White team's former player who now turns out for Al-Ahly.

Zizo refused to renew his contract with Zamalek, sparking a crisis with the club. Things turned uglier still when he joined bitter rivals Al-Ahly on a free transfer, with both parties lodging complaints before the Egyptian Football Association.





The Egyptian member of parliament told television cameras on Sunday: "There is a player who asked us (Zamalek) for 80 million pounds per season, then we hear that his contract at the football association is only 5 million pounds. Is this something logical?"

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

He continued: "Of course I mean Zizo, and there are other contracts in the same manner. I will raise this matter in parliament, and the state must intervene to review the files of the players' contracts. When Hany Abo Rida, the president of the Egyptian association, says that there are valid contracts and others that are not valid, this certainly raises question marks."

El-Mandouh also touched on the latest twist in the saga of Brazilian Juan Bezerra, the team's player, who has stayed away from the club since the season began.

Bezerra will return to Cairo within days, he explained, insisting Zamalek are handling the crisis through official and legal channels.

He said: "In life there are matters that require negotiation, and we are communicating in an official and legal manner in order to reach the greatest benefit from the matter."

Any talk of the player leaving, he noted, will wait until he is back and negotiations can begin, and he stressed that the club's legal position is watertight.

He continued: "Talk of selling him will not happen except after he returns first and we speak with him, and this is what we told him. Our legal position is disciplined, and if he does not return there will be severe legal measures."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

He concluded: "Zamalek said in an official statement that it demanded 6 million dollars in exchange for selling Bezerra."