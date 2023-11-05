Zamalek address Pitso Mosimane rumours amid uncertain Al Wahda future

Egyptian giants Zamalek have moved in to respond to reports linking them with Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane's future in the UAE looks uncertain

That has seen him being linked with Zamaklek and Chiefs

Zamalek respond to the rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane is said to be unsettled at Al Wahda following an uninspiring start to the season.

Zamalek are rumoured to be closely monitoring his situation at the Emirati club amid the Egyptian heavyweights struggling under Juan Carlos Osorio.

They are seventh on the Egyptian Premier League table with eight points from six games.

Article continues below

Zamalek board member Ahmed Soliman has moved in to open up on the club’s stance on Mosimane.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Osorio will continue his tasks in managing Zamalek,” he told MBC Masr as per Kingfut.

“We have not contacted Mosimane or any other replacement for Osorio.

“We’ve also put a plan to pay all the managerial staff’s wages. We fully support them and they have our backing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane's future in the United Arab Emirates has become a subject of speculation following a slow start to the season.

But pressure could subside on Mosimane after Al Wahda won 1-0 away at Ajman on Saturday despite his assistant Maahier Davids being in charge.

The former Al Ahly coach had been hospitalised last week after suffering shortness of breath but he has since been discharged and is recovering.

WHAT NEXT? With Mosimane expected to return to actively take charge of first-team duties, his future is still not certain at the club.

Apart from the Zamalek rumours, he has been linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs who are looking for Molefi Ntseki's replacement.

Amakhosi are expected to name a substantive coach in the upcoming days as Mosimane's name continues to be mentioned.