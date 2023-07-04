Zakhele Lepasa: Orlando Pirates forward bids farewell to SuperSport United

South Africa international forward Zakhele Lepasa has announced his return to Orlando Pirates after a short loan stint with SuperSport United.

Lepasa struggled for game time at Bucs

Forward joined SuperSport for the last half of the season

Bafana Bafana player back at the Sea Robbers

WHAT HAPPENED: Lepasa endured a tough 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season, with Pirates who opted to loan him to SuperSport United.

The forward made a combined 19 league appearances, most of them from the bench. At the Swanky Boys, he played nine top-flight matches to help them qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Despite that, the 26-year-old shone when given an opportunity by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Lepasa has now announced he is back at Pirates who are in pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

WHAT HE SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) coming up at the beginning of 2024, it is critical Lepasa features regularly to avoid being omitted from the final Bafana Bafana squad.

Pirates qualified for the Caf Champions League and are keen on challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Recently, Pirates refused to let the forward leave for Sweden, hinting they have a role for him at the club.

WHAT NEXT: Lepasa hopes to prove, in the pre-season, that he can lead Bucs' attacking line.