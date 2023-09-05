Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster and Co picking up form excites Bafana Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has pointed out his attack as currently the strongest department in his team.

A number of Bafana strikers are in top form

They are headlined by Lepasa and Foster

Broos comments on what it means for his team

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa forwards have picked up form in club football and that has thrilled the Belgian.

On the domestic front, Orlando Pirates’ Zakhele Lepasa is arguably the Man of the Moment with 10 goals in nine matches across all competitions.

The Buccaneers man has also found the target in his last two national team outings, including grabbing the goal that helped send Bafana to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Article continues below

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is also making waves with two Premier League goals in the last two games.

WHAT WAS SAID: “You know, if you compare that with three years ago, I have many good strikers at the moment,” said Broos as per FARPost.

“You name Lepasa, Foster, Mailula, but okay, it’s a little bit difficult for him now because I look at the squad of Toronto, [Lorenzo] Insigne is there, [Deandre] Kerr is an international player and then another one I don’t remember his name and an Italian international too.

“So, it will be very tough for him there, but okay, we will see what happens with him. I hope that he can play as soon as possible so that we can also count on him.

“So, that’s true; at the moment, we are a little bit in luxury. All those strikers are scoring goals. Foster scores at Burnley, Lepasa, I don’t have to tell you, Mayambela.

“They are scoring, and this is very important for strikers. So, for these games, it’s not really a problem because I took these two games, certainly, to see some things.

“But I know that I will have to make choices in the future. You can’t have four centre strikers in 23 players, but I prefer such a situation than a situation where you have to look and search to find a very good striker. So, I’m very happy with it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, the current South Africa national team attackers seem to be on course to establish themselves as big forces and become mentioned as one of the most potent forces in the history of Bafana.

But there is still scrutiny on them to prove if they can stay on top of their game and eclipse previous Bafana generations.

Their biggest test will come at the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast. There will be pressure on Broos' forwards to rise on the biggest stage and become feared on the continent.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT? After the current Fifa international period, there will be more national assignments for Bafana forwards to prove themselves.

There will be October friendlies against Eswatini and Ivory Coast as well as the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Niger in November.