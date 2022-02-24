Zaha: Watford fans 'gave me a tough time' before Crystal Palace brace

Ivory Coast and Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha is happy to have silenced Watford fans with his brace on Wednesday night at Carrow Road.

The winger was jeered from the beginning of the match by the hosts' supporters, but that did not stop him from grabbing a brace in the Eagles' 4-1 Premier League win over the Hornets.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for the visitors after a quarter an hour before Moussa Sissoko equalised three minutes later.

However, that did not stop the Patrick Vieira side from pushing for more goals and in the 42nd minute, Conor Gallagher scored for a 2-1 half-time lead.

With five minutes to go, Ghanaian Jordan Ayew fed Zaha for his first goal before the Ivorian got his second in the 90th minute. He has now explained how the two goals were a relief to him.

"[The Watford fans] gave me a tough time, but that’s football," Zaha told the club's website.

"At the end of the day I scored two goals and got the three points – that’s all that matters to me.

"I think the team we have allows me to do what I need to do upfront. If I get the through-balls, the balls over the top, all I have to do is work on my final touch. That’s what I’m working on.

"The team we have, I feel like the top half of the table is where we should be looking."

The win came for the London side after three winless runs and the former Manchester United star has explained why it was important.

"It feels amazing. Obviously, we’re putting good performances together, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not getting the points. Today [Wednesday] felt amazing," Zaha continued.

"We need to be clinical. We’re making chances and not scoring; I’m glad I can score for the team. I feel like it’s really deserved. Good performances week in, week out, and it’s the same thing after the game: we’re disappointed.

"So today [Wednesday] taking the three points and going home feels good."

Palace are currently placed 11th on the table with 29 points after 26 games.