Zaha ready for 'another shot at the top teams' amid talk of interest from Arsenal, Everton & Spurs

The Crystal Palace winger has spent time with Manchester United in the past and is now looking for another high-profile transfer

Wilfried Zaha is feeling ready for "another shot at the top teams", with the Crystal Palace winger continuing to generate talk of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton.

The Ivory Coast international, who has spent time with Manchester United in the past, missed out on a dream move to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019, but links to the Gunners refuse to go away.

Alternative landing spots in the Premier League are also being mooted for a 28-year-old that has rebuilt his reputation since returning to Selhurst Park from a forgetable stint at Old Trafford in 2014.

What has been said?

Zaha has made no secret of the fact that he wants to test himself at the highest level, with that stance reiterated when telling The Face: "I feel like I can have another shot at the top teams, because my dream is to win things.

"I’m good enough to go out there and compete with the best.

"If the opportunity came, I wouldn’t turn it down, because I feel like I deserve it. It’s so I can show my kids: ​'This is what daddy won'."

Where will Zaha end up?

It remains to be seen who will prevail in the race for a much sought-after signature.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also seen approaches for Zaha speculated on, with his talents being noted across Europe.

His time in Manchester did not play out as planned, but a standing as one of the most productive playmakers in English football has been established across two stints with Palace.

Zaha added on his ambition: "I’m 28, but my career’s still hot.

"People thought I was done: going to Man United and that not working out, me going to Cardiff.

"But I’ve gone back to Palace, restarted my career, and I’ve stayed relevant and hot throughout this time.

"My name is still in people’s mouths. You can say what you want but I’m still here and I’m still hot."

Zaha has delivered a personal-best return of 11 goals this season, taking him to 68 in total for Palace while also laying on 72 assists across 392 appearances for the Eagles.

