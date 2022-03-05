Zaha propels Crystal Palace past Wolves, matches Arsenal legend Kanu

Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta found the net as Crystal Palace secured an impressive 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s Premier League encounter, with the former equalling a mark achieved by Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu

Fuelled by a commanding performance, Patrick Vieira’s men sealed maximum points while their hosts would rue missed chances despite boasting superior ball possession.

Having lost their last two successive home matches in all competitions, Wolves welcomed the Eagles to the Molineux Stadium – aiming to end their poor run.

However, the visitors had other ideas as they took the lead in the 19th minute through France youth international of Congolese background Mateta.

Zaha profited from a pass from Conor Gallagher, beat his man for pace before driving to the byline and putting in a low cross into the near post.

Mateta continued his run then managed to fluff a shot that looped up and over a sprawling Jose Sa. With the goalkeeper on the ground and the ball not yet over the line, he bundled the ball home emphatically.

That was his fourth goal in his eighth English top-flight start for Palace, with the striker scoring in back-to-back league starts for the first time since November 2020 with Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

Bruno Lage’s team tried to restore parity, but Palace doubled their lead in the 34th minute courtesy of Zaha’s penalty.

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp dodged past Ruben Neves to get into the penalty area before going over the clumsily outstretched leg of Max Kilman - prompting referee Andrew Madley to point to the penalty mark.

The Cote d'Ivoire international stepped up to take the ensuing kick which he expertly sent past Sa.

He has now been directly involved in 83 Premier League goals (56 scored, 27 assisted), the joint-ninth best total for African players in the competition – equalling Nigeria legend Kanu.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in 83 Premier League goals (56 scored, 27 assisted), the joint-ninth best total for African players in the competition (level with Kanu). pic.twitter.com/PrqqGyzCwL — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 5, 2022

Not willing to go down for the third time on the bounce, Wolves stepped up their game in the second half, albeit, they could not launch a comeback despite boasting several scoring opportunities.

Man-of-the-match Zaha – who has now scored nine goals in the 2021-22 campaign. He was on parade from start to finish alongside Schlupp and Cote d’Ivoire prospect Marc Guehi.

Whereas, Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate, Mateta and Michael Olise who were named in the starting XI were replaced by Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke and Will Hughes respectively.

On the other hand, Morocco international Romain Saiss played all minutes, yet could not rescue the hosts from crumbling to their 11th defeat of the ongoing campaign.

Now unbeaten in their last four fixtures, Crystal Palace are hoping to continue their impressive streak against Manchester City on March 14 at Selhurst Park.