Zaha, Jordan Ayew denied as Crystal Palace share spoils with Newcastle United

The duo had shots on target but the Magpies' goalkeeper was alert and ensured his team kept a clean sheet

Crystal Palace attackers Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew had a combined four attempts as the London-based side was held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League game staged at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Prior to the game, Zaha had scored four goals in five outings and he came into the match optimistic about getting another one.

The Ivory Coast international unleashed a fierce strike from the edge of the box after just seven minutes, but the goal-bound effort was kept out by Nick Pope.

In the 16th minute, Sean Longstaff committed a foul in a dangerous zone and the referee awarded a free-kick to the Eagles. Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze step upped but his attempt was cleared by the defender.

The Magpies had a massive opportunity to score in the 35th minute when Longstaff managed to get into a good area unmarked, but the goalkeeper did well to keep his header out. Two minutes later, Miguel Almiron had a good shot but the ball crashed against the post.

The first half ended with Eze dancing his way past several defenders, but he could not beat the goalkeeper.

After the break, it was the visitors who restarted on a high, with Ayew receiving a great pass from Jean-Philippe Mateta but the Newcastle defenders reacted fast enough to stop him.

Newcastle thought they had scored after Tyrick Mitchel put the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear the ball in the 51st minute but VAR bailed them out. Replays showed there was a foul in the build-up.

Mali international Cheick Doucoure, who had been effective throughout in midfield, then tried his luck from about 30-yards in the 66th minute, but he narrowly missed the target.

Joe Willock had a good chance to win it for Newcastle in the 77th minute but the goalkeeper was alert.

Palace are now 15th on the table with six points from as many matches while Newcastle are 11 with a point more.