Zaha defended by Vieira after viral reaction to Crystal Palace draw against Brentford

The Ivory Coast winger was left frustarted after the Bees pegged them back with a late goal at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has defended winger Wilfried Zaha after he was left frustrated following their 1-1 Premier League draw against Brentford on Tuesday.

The Eagles had taken the lead through Zaha's strike but the Bees responded in the 88th minute courtesy of Yoane Wissa to earn a draw at Selhurst Park Stadium.

The outcome left Zaha fuming while talking to reporters after the game, but according to Vieira, the Ivory Coast international was right to throw tantrums.

“He was disappointed [in his post-match interview] because that interview is who he is: he is a winner,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference as quoted by the club's official website.

Vieira continued: “Like every single other player in the dressing room he was disappointed that we didn’t manage to get the three points.

“Especially when we didn’t have our best performance and we scored that goal. The game felt like we lost, because we were really close to taking the three points.

“For me, there is nothing wrong with that.”

During the post-match interview, Zaha said: "Just one lapse of concentration ruined all of the hard work.

"We literally just had to keep it tight. As soon as we went in the lead we just start to defend, I don't see why we do that. If we just continued pressing on, I feel like we could have gotten a second and just ended the game, but we just killed ourselves in the end."

Meanwhile, Zaha was on Friday named Palace Player of the Month for August ahead of their top-flight fixture against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Zaha, who scored against Liverpool, Aston Villa (two) and Brentford during the month, managed 60.4% of the fans' vote to beat Joachim Andersen (19.3%) and Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze (9.1%) for the award.