Youthful South Africa report for camp ahead of Chan qualifier against Comoros

A youthful South Africa selection has reported for camp in Johannesburg for their Chan first round, second leg qualifier clash against Comoros to take place this Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium (kick-off 15h00).
Coach Helman Mkhalele has kept the bulk of the players that produced the away win against the Islanders in the first leg meeting a week ago, where Khulekani Shezi scored the solitary goal in the second period of the match.
The 52-year old gaffer stated that he was pleased with how they played in the first outing, adding that they now need to finish the job here at home.
“I have brought in five new players to add to that squad which played away because some of our players who featured in the first leg match were ruled out due to injuries,” Mkhalele said. “We have roped in the likes of Promise Mkhuma, George Matlou, Sammy Seabi, Sibusiso Milazi and Keenan Phillips as suitable replacements as we continue with our preparations for the upcoming second leg fixture against Comoros.
“This second tie is not going to be easy because we expect Comoros to come at us with the intention of overturning the first leg result we produced against them,” Mkhalele added. “We are not going to allow them room as this is one match we want to dominate from the first whistle until the last.”
Meanwhile, Mkhalele congratulated Banyana Banyana for winning their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, adding that they have made the country proud.
“I would like to congratulate Banyana Banyana for a job well done in winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament,” Mkhalele said. “The mood is very high in the country and there is renewed hope all around. They have indeed made the country proud and we just want to appreciate them for what they have achieved. We are truly inspired.”
Bafana Bafana squad for the Chan first round, second-leg qualifier against Comoros
Goalkeepers
Lincoln Vyever - Cape Town Spurs F.C
Olwethu Mzimela - AmaZulu F.C
Defenders
Nelson Ralenkoane - Orlando Pirates F.C
Lesego Sebetlela - Sekhukhune United
Kamohelo Mahlangu - TS Galaxy
Keenan Phillips - SuperSport United
Nathi Bhongo - Kaizer Chiefs
Siyanda Msani - AmaTuks
Khulekazni Shezi - Royal AM
Zuko Mdunyelwa - Chippa United
Midfielders
George Matlou - Kaizer Chiefs
Sammy Seabi - Mamelodi Sundowns
Sifiso Mbidana - Pondo Chiefs
Sydney Malihva - Baroka FC
Kamogelo Sithole - Sekhukhune United
Kagiso Shezi - Uthongathi FC
Sibusio Milazi - Kaizer Chiefs
Thuso Mogale - Baroka FC
Promise Mkhuma - Mamelodi Sundowns
Strikers
Ashley Cupido - Cape Town Spurs
Keletso Sifama - Kaizer Chiefs
Boitumelo Radiopane - Orlando Pirates