Youthful South Africa report for camp ahead of Chan qualifier against Comoros

The country's football governing body issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon

A youthful South Africa selection has reported for camp in Johannesburg for their Chan first round, second leg qualifier clash against Comoros to take place this Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium (kick-off 15h00).

Coach Helman Mkhalele has kept the bulk of the players that produced the away win against the Islanders in the first leg meeting a week ago, where Khulekani Shezi scored the solitary goal in the second period of the match.

The 52-year old gaffer stated that he was pleased with how they played in the first outing, adding that they now need to finish the job here at home.

“I have brought in five new players to add to that squad which played away because some of our players who featured in the first leg match were ruled out due to injuries,” Mkhalele said. “We have roped in the likes of Promise Mkhuma, George Matlou, Sammy Seabi, Sibusiso Milazi and Keenan Phillips as suitable replacements as we continue with our preparations for the upcoming second leg fixture against Comoros.

“This second tie is not going to be easy because we expect Comoros to come at us with the intention of overturning the first leg result we produced against them,” Mkhalele added. “We are not going to allow them room as this is one match we want to dominate from the first whistle until the last.”

Meanwhile, Mkhalele congratulated Banyana Banyana for winning their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, adding that they have made the country proud.

“I would like to congratulate Banyana Banyana for a job well done in winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament,” Mkhalele said. “The mood is very high in the country and there is renewed hope all around. They have indeed made the country proud and we just want to appreciate them for what they have achieved. We are truly inspired.”

Bafana Bafana squad for the Chan first round, second-leg qualifier against Comoros

Goalkeepers

Lincoln Vyever - Cape Town Spurs F.C

Olwethu Mzimela - AmaZulu F.C

Defenders

Nelson Ralenkoane - Orlando Pirates F.C

Lesego Sebetlela - Sekhukhune United

Kamohelo Mahlangu - TS Galaxy

Keenan Phillips - SuperSport United

Nathi Bhongo - Kaizer Chiefs

Siyanda Msani - AmaTuks

Khulekazni Shezi - Royal AM

Zuko Mdunyelwa - Chippa United

Midfielders

George Matlou - Kaizer Chiefs

Sammy Seabi - Mamelodi Sundowns

Sifiso Mbidana - Pondo Chiefs

Sydney Malihva - Baroka FC

Kamogelo Sithole - Sekhukhune United

Kagiso Shezi - Uthongathi FC

Sibusio Milazi - Kaizer Chiefs

Thuso Mogale - Baroka FC

Promise Mkhuma - Mamelodi Sundowns

Strikers

Ashley Cupido - Cape Town Spurs

Keletso Sifama - Kaizer Chiefs

Boitumelo Radiopane - Orlando Pirates