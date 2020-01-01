Youth-reliant Kaizer Chiefs can challenge for PSL title despite transfer ban - Molekwane

Ex-South Africa youth international feels Amakhosi youngsters are hungry to succeed after they impressed against the Team of Choice

Former defender Tlou Molekwane says the Soweto giants can challenge for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title with youngsters.

Amakhosi are still awaiting an outcome from Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following their transfer ban appeal hearing.

Gavin Hunt's side had to rely heavily on youngsters as they secured a 2-1 win against in the MTN8 quarter-final match last weekend.

Yagan Sasman, 24, Reeve Frosler, 22, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, 20, Njabulo Blom, 20, and Happy Mashiane, 22 helped Chiefs overcome Maritzburg and Hunt indicated that he will keep faith in youngsters.

“Coach Gavin, even if you check his time at , a lot of players played under him from development. He is the coach who believes in young players,” Molekwane told Sowetan.

“I will say they will compete even if that ban is not concluded anytime soon. The sooner the coach introduces them, the better, and I was happy that he gave them a chance.

“After four or five games, those players will be settled in the team. It is the right time to be played because last season they were not. They were playing for five or 10 minutes. It is not enough, but you can see the hunger from them, I’m happy to see them playing.”

Blom and Mashiane changed the complexion of the game after being introduced in the second-half and Sasman grabbed a late brace to hand Amakhosi the win over the Team of Choice.

“If the coach believes in young players, when they throw you in the first team you must be ready. I was not surprised to see the likes of Blom and other young players playing against Maritzburg,” Molekwane continued.

“Remember the team was under pressure, they were trailing and you could tell that the coach believes in the youngsters, that is why he allowed them to help the club in that match.

“Most of them are still young, and this is the time for them to play. There is no pressure in the league. You saw the changes after Hunt introduced them against Maritzburg."

Molekwane, who is a former under-20 and under-23 international, feels that predecessor‚ Ernst Middendorp did not believe in youngsters.

Middendorp was dismissed by the Chiefs management after the team lost the PSL title to on the last day of the 2019/20 season.

“The previous coach at Chiefs never believed in young boys maybe, if he could have introduced them by then, we should be talking a different story now," the retired right-back added.

“The nice part is that [assistant coach] Arthur Zwane is the one who promoted those young boys. They worked with him before, so he understands every one of them.”

Chiefs' first league game of the 2020/21 season will be against Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.